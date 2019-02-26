TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of a couple killed in a crash in Tempe is fighting to keep the other driver from spending a day behind bars.
Tempe police say 20-year-old Marco Antonio Carrillo Sandoval may face manslaughter charges following the deadly crash last Thursday morning near Southern Avenue and Country Club Way.
Arlene and George Ransdell, both in the 70s, were killed in the wreck.
“Life changes in an instant and it changed for us and it changed for that young man,” says Leighann Sondrup, the couple’s daughter.
Tempe police have released few details about the crash, but Sondrup says her parents were on their way to a doctor appointment when they made a left turn and Sandoval crashed into them.
“The young man, I believe, saw the light and tried to beat it,” says Sondrup. “We would hate for this to forever alter his life.”
No prison sentence will bring back her parents, says Sondrup. Faith was important to them as well as making memories in the kitchen.
“My one son liked to cook with his grandpa and make caramel corn,” says Sondrup. “Grandma was the Food Network before there was a Food Network.”
The couple had been together nearly 30 years after meeting on a blind date.
“Any one of us could have been in that same spot, you know,” says Sondrup. “We’ve all done dumb things when we were young.”
Sondrup and her brothers feel so strongly about sparing Sandoval from time behind bars, that they’ve written the Attorney General’s Office.
“Expressing our thoughts how we don’t want this young man to serve jail time,” says Sondrup.
So far, there’s no indication that charges have been submitted against Sandoval. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says they are awaiting a submittal from law enforcement.
