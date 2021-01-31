GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A family of four and their two dogs were attacked by a swarm of bees in a Glendale neighborhood Sunday.
Fire crews were called to a home near Peoria and 59th avenues at around 5 p.m.
Glendale fire officials say the homeowners had come across a hive in a shed, and tried to remove it on their own. However, when they started getting stung, they called 911.
Two adults and two children under the age of six were stung and were treated at the scene.
Two family dogs were also stung. One of the residents took the pups to the vet to be evaluated. While at the vet, that resident began to feel some swelling and ended up driving himself to the ER. Glendale fire officials say he is in stable condition.
The dogs remain in critical condition at the vet's office.
Meantime, Glendale firefighters had to spray foam on the swarm of what they call "agitated" bees for the safety of everyone else in the neighborhood.
Glendale fire officials say that if you find a hive, you should not try to remove it yourself. Always call a professional beekeeper to handle the job.