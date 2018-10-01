TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) − Thursday night is family night for the Edwards. The Sun Devils coach arrives shortly before 7 a.m. for his weekly radio show. Lia, Gabrielle and Vivian leave swim practice a couple minutes early to make the start of the show at The Lodge in Tempe.
"This is our weekly thing, coming to the radio show," said Lia, coach Herm's wife. "You just take an opportunity to enjoy the small moments. When he was working for ESPN, he wasn't coming home at night. Even if they (daughters Gabrielle and Vivian) see him for five minutes, it's five minutes more than when he was in Connecticut."
The Edwards officially relocated to Arizona eight weeks ago. Herm has been in the desert since he was hired in December. The girls arrived right before the the start of school.
"It is a family decision. That's one of the reasons why I didn't go back earlier. I had opportunities. It was never really quite the right opportunity. Also because of these two little ones here. I wanted to get them grown up in a certain area. We were in Carmel (California) and in a great school. I just wanted them to grow for a little while and this opportunity came about," said Herm. "It took a little convincing. I was negotiating with my team here but it's all good."
Herm was sleeping on a mattress on the floor for his first few months in Arizona. That all changed when the girls arrived.
"I was on fire man," jokes Lia. "I had everything set up in a couple days at the house."
Lia spends her time running the girls from school to volleyball to swim. She is a former sports professional, working for the NCAA and the South Florida and Miami football programs. She's also working for a cause close to home. Lia was blindsided by a Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis in her mid 20s. She checked her insulin right before dinner at The Lodge and has already gotten involved in working with Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation here in Arizona.
"I think it's important to give back to the community," said Lia. "I think that we have so much support from football standpoint that we need to get out and support the community."
When the community is hanging on your dad's every word, it's a topic of conversation in the Edwards' house.
"Like when he said "Let's hop on the train?" said Vivian, with a sly smile.
The younger Edwards daughter might have her dad's camera presence.
Gabrielle, older than Vivian by just a year, has Herm's sleeping habits, according to the coach himself.
Herm famously wakes up at four o'clock to exercise each morning. Gabrielle had awakened at 5 a.m. on Thursday. The girls were born when Edwards was coaching in New York and Kansas City.
They don't remember those days and laugh when asked about what they think when they see clips of their dad playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1980's.
"I think he needs to cut his hair," joked Gabrielle.
"I get a lot of coaching when I come home," fires back Coach Edwards, with the same sly smile as his youngest daughter.
Family night and will continue the rest of the season at The Lodge. The Edwards would love it if you join them.
