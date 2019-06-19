PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A horrible chain reaction crash that claimed the lives of two pedestrians Monday has now left a family facing unfortunate tragedy for the second time.
In the Osman family's Somalian culture, family and prayer are everything.
And while they hope their mom can hear their words, Radwa and Khadra Osman can't believe they're doing this again.
"I'm sorry you had to go through that," Khadra said, before breaking down into tears.
"My sister died being an innocent bystander by a drive-by shooting. My mom died being an innocent pedestrian, just standing there trying to help somebody," said Radwa.
Monday night, a horrific chain-reaction crash shut down the intersection of 52nd Street and McDowell Road.
A motorcyclist was struck, then another car crashed and ejected the driver. Then two pedestrians trying to help the victim were struck and killed by another car.
Deqa Osman was one of them.
Radwa was on the phone with her mom the moment it happened.
She heard Deqa ask the woman next to her to call 911, then heard her mom say her last words while standing next to one of the crash victims.
"God please pray for that person. Then the car hit her. While I was on the phone," said Radwa.
Just five years ago, Arizona's Family was sitting with Deqa, doing this same kind of story for her 19-year-old daughter.
"That devastated me that night. I could not stop my child dying," said Deqa, in the 2014 interview.
Nora Osman was shot and killed at a party when gang members fired 30 rounds into a crowd.
Nora was struck and killed, just standing at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Now, Nora's sisters can only hope their mom and sister are reunited in heaven.
"We love you, we're going to make sure we carry your legacy. We're going to take care of your kids. We're going to take care of ourselves," said Radwa.
They're putting their trust in God's plan, even when it hurts the most.
The Osman family said they're now planning Deqa's funeral, and will lay her to rest this Friday.
