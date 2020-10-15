PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Wednesday, firefighters found a man dead while putting out a fire at a mobile home in Laveen. Family identified the man as Larry Gordon.

"That's my dad," said Victor Gordon. "Why's he gone? If only I could say I love you one more time."

Victor said he was at work when his brother called him to say the house was on fire, and he could not find Larry.

Witnesses called 911 after seeing fire and smoke coming from the mobile home near 43rd Avenue and Southern. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office still can't say how the fire started or how the man died.

"Other than driving a truck, his only other job was being a dad, being a grandfather and being a friend," said Victor. Thursday, Victor's family returned to the charred home, looking for any memories left behind.

"What we're able to recover is appreciated," said Victor. "We're going to mourn what we can't." For now, he says he's relying on old pictures to get through grieving.

"We had our issues," said Victor. "We had our falling outs, but we always came back together. It's what a family does."

Victor said this GoFundMe page is set up to help the family.