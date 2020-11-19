PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix family is mourning the loss of their father after he was struck and killed while riding his motorcycle.

It happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. Police say the driver who hit him was impaired.

“2020 has been hell, and to lose somebody on top of it,” said Cody Jensen. Cody Jensen is still coping with the sudden loss of his father.

58-year-old Timothy Jensen was on his way to grab breakfast, his last splurge, before heart surgery.

“He loved riding his motorcycle; he was literally supposed to come to my house to see me. He never showed up, and now he’s not ever going to show up,” said Jensen

According to police, Timothy Jensen had the right away at 19th Avenue and was turning onto McDowell Road when he was hit.

Police said the driver, Erin Jaco, was impaired and is now accused of manslaughter.

Jensen leaves behind two adult children and five grandchildren, including Rhiannon Armenta, who described her grandfather as the family prankster.

“He would take his teeth out, and when he would take his teeth out, he could do the perfect Donald Duck impression; you would think that he voiced Donald Duck,” said Armenta.

Arizona’s Family Drone shows the aftermath of the wreck—his motorcycle in pieces along the intersection. The family is sharing his story in hopes it will stop others from getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“Life is precious; it can be gone the next day,” said Jensen.

The family needs funds to help bury their grandfather. If you would like to help, click here to donate.