PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We're learning more about a man charged with murder after a deadly rollover crash this weekend near the Interstate 17 and the Interstate 10.
Police say 23-year-old Marquese Matthews had a blood alcohol level that was still one and a half times the legal limit five hours after the crash.
He told officers he had five shots that night and was in better shape to drive than his two passengers.
He hit a palm tree and his friend and his brother, 21-year-old Marcellos Matthews, were thrown from the car.
Marcellos died.
Marquese is now facing several charges including first-degree murder and is still in jail on a $75,000 cash bond.
The family of both brothers held a vigil Tuesday night.
They say, in a way, they're mourning both men. His family says they do not blame older Marquese for what happened.
"I know that he's hurting and he should be here with us,” said Hope Matthews, the men's sister.
"Definitely no punishment, and we love him deeply just like we love Marcellos, the one that we lost. It's like we lost two brothers that night," said Shanice Lowery, another of the men's sisters.
