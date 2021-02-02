GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A junior at Campo Verde High School was killed in a car crash over the weekend while heading to Show Low for a ski trip. It happened on Saturday morning on the US 60 outside of Globe, near the Salt River Canyon.

"They were driving along in the truck, and they hit a patch of ice, and then they were t-boned by a bigger truck, and most of the damage was on the passenger side, Jayson's side," said Bryson Murset, Jayson's older brother.

Bryson said Jayson died at the hospital, and his father and sister, who were also in the vehicle, were badly injured.

"My sister, she broke her pelvis as well as she compound fractured her femur, and also a collapsed lung and dislocated hip," Bryson explained.

Jayson played basketball at Campo Verde High School and also loved lifting weights.

"Jayson had the kindest heart, most amazing guy, always looking to improve himself and others," Bryson said. "He was the most loyal friend, most mature, most kind, spiritual, and a great man--more than I could ever dream to be."

Jayson had diabetes and hoped to become an endocrinologist someday. His family is now raising money for the Arizona Diabetes Foundation in his honor by selling stickers and wristbands. The Campo Verde varsity basketball team will also honor Jayson at their game on Friday.