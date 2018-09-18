This photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, posted Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, shows the sheriff’s search and rescue team staging during their search for those missing after the burned wreckage of an ATV was found at the bottom of a 400-foot cliff in the Coconino National Forest in northern Arizona. Authorities say the bodies of four men killed in the fiery crash have been recovered. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say a 10-acre fire and rugged terrain made it difficult for rescuers in the Blue Ridge area to get to the site of Saturday’s crash.
CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler family is mourning the death of their teen son after he died Saturday in a UTV crash in the Coconino National Forest.
Abraham Rodriguez and three of his friends were riding in an off road vehicle driving along Forest Road 300 when the UTV went off a cliff, plunging around 400 feet, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash sparked a forest fire, making it difficult for officials to retrieve the victims’ bodies. The identities of the other victims haven’t been released by officials.
“I’ve been crying all night and all day since that day,” said Frank Rodriguez, the teen’s father. “I probably don’t have no more tears.”
Abraham’s father remembered spending his afternoons working on the teen’s old truck, and says he’s going to continue restoring it in his memory.
“It’s going to be a beautiful truck. I know it is,” Rodriguez said.
The 17-year-old Abraham played football and attended Chandler High School. His family remembers the teen as being fiercely loyal.
“He loved his friends, he loved his family,” said Leslie Rodriguez, Abraham’s sister. “I’m going to miss seeing him every day when I get home from work because he was the first person I saw. The very first person I saw.”
The family says they want guard rails built along the section of Forest Road
