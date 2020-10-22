MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For nearly a week, the search has been on for a vehicle driven by the suspect who opened fire into a crowd of people at a food truck event in Mesa last Friday, killing a baby boy and injuring 6 others.

“It looks like, in her sleep, she relives that night over and over," said Saul Ramirez. His little sister, 9-year-old Rosalyn, was shot in the hip and nearly bled to death. Ramirez said she will recover, but that even as she heals in her hospital bed, she’s still suffering.

“One of the nights, she’d just say, 'I’m going to die, I’m going to die, I’m going to die,' and that didn’t make sense to us until we talked to one of the officers that came and dropped her off, and he told us that’s what she told him in the car,” said Ramirez.

On Friday, Oct. 16 at around 9:30 p.m., a suspect opened fire from a vehicle, spraying bullets into the food truck event. Seven people were shot, including 1-year-old Sebastian Duran. He later died at the hospital. The others suffered injuries ranging from minor to severe, but they survived.

So far no suspect as been found. But there was a possible break in the case Wednesday night. Aerial video showed a tow truck removing a silver Kia Soul from an apartment complex where a search warrant was served, off of Seventh Avenue just south of Southern Avenue.The car matches the description police put out last week.

"We are happy they found the car,” said Ignacia Duran, baby Sebastian’s aunt. But she goes on to say they hope they will also find the people responsible for the shooting.

Mesa police confirmed the warrant is connected to the shooting, but wouldn't say what else they found at the apartment complex, or if any arrests have been made.

“Part of me is grateful they have a lead. But it's not going to take my sister’s pain away; it’s not going to help her recover any quicker,” said Ramirez.

Meantime, law enforcement is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest of the shooter. On Monday evening, the Mesa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced they would each offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of a suspect in this case.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)