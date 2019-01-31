MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family was able to thank the firefighters that rescued them during an apartment fire.
Over two dozen people were evacuated from the apartment fire near Broadway and Dobson roads around 9 a.m. on Jan. 12.
Twelve people had to be rescued from the windows and balconies as the apartment was consumed by smoke and flames. That includes Vicky Westman and her family.
"They saved our lives, you know?" said Westman. "The smoke could have easily killed us and I want to thank them for just responding so quickly, and knowing what they're doing and just fast acting. Just getting us down and letting us know that everything was OK."
Her family got to meet the firefighters that saved their lives. They even baked them a cake. Watch video of this in the player above.
Westman said thanking them in person was a small thing they wanted to do, to show their appreciation.
In total, roughly two dozen people were displaced from the fire and one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Apartment management was able to re-house those that were displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(1) comment
I used to live in that complex from 2003-2009, at the time it was called Tradewinds. The complex was built in 1973 and uses aluminum wiring throughout. Many of the maintenance people there used the wrong type of outlets/switches when making replacements - you're supposed to use the expensive CO/ALR type but most were not. This leads to failures that can start fires. There was a fire there in 2006 that resulted in building 11 being rebuilt from the 2nd floor up. It also took out building 5 due to water damage. The 2006 fire started in the roof, at an AC unit due to the aluminum wiring. To the Central on Broadway staff if you read this - your maintenance crew needs to go through every apartment and make sure that there are no illegal terminations in use (outlets, switches etc) and they are all of the CO/ALR type. There are reasons why aluminum wiring for residential dwellings was banned in the 70s.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.