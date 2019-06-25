PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Florence family is blaming a local fire agency after their home burned down, even though the family lives in an unincorporated area without fire service.
[WATCH: Florence family returns to the pile of ashes that use to be their home]
Steven Hull lives in the home with his fiancée and their children. He says the fire started as they were having a backyard barbeque and flames from the grill jumped to the home. Everyone got out safely, but only some of their pets survived.
“I ran into the kitchen, grabbed the two fire extinguishers, used those, ran back to the backyard to grab the water hose,” says Hull.
Hull had to be airlifted to the hospital for smoke inhalation. When that happened, he says, there were no fire crews on site.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Neighbors worried about response times after house disappears in Florence fire]
The home is located in unincorporated Pinal County, so it does not have a dedicated fire service. Golder Ranch Fire District is one of the agencies that showed up to put out the fire. A spokesman says it took crews 40 minutes to get there. Golder Ranch Fire is based out of north Tucson.
Hull says Florence firefighters should have responded from their station just 15 minutes away, but Florence fire say they were on active calls at the time.
“I guarantee if it was one of their houses they would have been out here,” says Hull.
Hull says he didn’t know there was no available fire service to the area when he bought the home a year and a half ago. He works as a corrections officer and says his corrections family is providing a home for his family until they get back on their feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.