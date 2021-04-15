DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of four, including two young children, are recovering at hospitals in Phoenix after getting hit by an alleged drunk driver near Dewey-Humboldt on Easter Sunday.
According to the Department of Public Safety, three vehicles were involved in a crash on April 4 around 6:45 p.m. on State Route 69 at milepost 279. The investigating trooper believes that a Dodge Challenger, driven by 67-year-old David Browne of Humboldt, may have run a stop sign striking a sedan and causing it to spin around and then careen into a Toyota Corolla.
The Sanchez family in the Toyota Corolla were all hurt in the crash. Both children, 6-year-old Elijah and one-month-old Amelia, were flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital. Elijah has potentially life-threatening and long-term injuries, and Amelia has a broken femur in addition to other injuries, according to the GoFundMe page for the family.
The parents, 27-year-old Victor and 25-year-old Jannette Sanchez, were also flown to a Phoenix hospital for injuries, including broken bones and internal lacerations. Both were in stable condition and are expected to recover. If you would like to donate to help the Sanchez family or help with their medical expenses, click here.
Browne was arrested at the scene of the crash and booked into the Yavapai County Jail. Browne, who DPS says was not hurt in the crash, faces charges for DUI.