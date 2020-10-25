LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of a World War II Navy veteran who gained fame at a President Trump campaign rally this year has finally been able to hold a memorial for their dad and grandfather.

A video from back in February touched hearts all over the country when two men lifted and carried 100-year-old Ervin Julian to his seat at a campaign rally for Trump in Phoenix. The crowd noticed, and began chanting "U.S.A." The video went viral.

"My dad became a celebrity a few months ago but other than that they were just regular, hard-working people," Ervin’s son Steven said of his parents. "Always supportive."

Ervin’s wife passed away in May, and he died in August. The pandemic denied the family the use of their church for funerals but on Sunday, all these months later, Steven was finally able to hold a memorial for both parents at Luke Air Force Base.

"It's like my last thing I could really do and show and after it's all said and done I want people to turn around and come up to me and say, 'I believe I know your parents,'" he said.

At the service they honored Ervin’s military service by presenting the family with a flag that flew over the USS Arizona Memorial. The Julians’ grandson spoke about how his grandma will always be his role model.

"Am I conducting myself with honesty, integrity, and ethics?" he asked as he spoke to the 150 people in attendance. "What would my grandma do?"

The president himself called Ervin a "world-class celebrity and great hero" earlier this year, but the family and friends at Sunday’s memorial already knew that.

"My parents were the most awesome parents around," Steven said through tears.