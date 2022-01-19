PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Loved ones are remembering a Phoenix mother who was killed in a hit-and-run Friday. Phoenix Police say Angela Milligin was hit while trying to cross the street at 31st and Northern avenues.
"It is crazy just to think that I am not going to see her again. That is what hurts because me and her were really close," said Robert Zamarron, Milligin's sister.
On Wednesday, dozens of people held a vigil to honor Milligin, who leaves behind ten kids. She is being remembered as a loving mom who made everyone laugh. Now, as the family plans a funeral, the driver who hit Milligin is still out there. Zamarron wants justice for his sister.
Phoenix police responded to the crash near 31st and Northern avenues around 9:30 p.m.
"It is not fair that she got taken from us so quickly. She was only 43 years old. She had a lot of life in her," said Zamarron.
Phoenix police say there is not much of a description of the car, just that it is light-colored. There isn't any suspect information either. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Meanwhile, the family set up a GoFundMe.
