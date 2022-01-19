PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Loved ones are remembering a Phoenix mother who was killed in a hit-and-run Friday. Phoenix Police say Angela Milligin was hit while trying to cross the street at 31st and Northern avenues.

"It is crazy just to think that I am not going to see her again. That is what hurts because me and her were really close," said Robert Zamarron, Milligin's sister.

On Wednesday, dozens of people held a vigil to honor Milligin, who leaves behind ten kids. She is being remembered as a loving mom who made everyone laugh. Now, as the family plans a funeral, the driver who hit Milligin is still out there. Zamarron wants justice for his sister.

"It is not fair that she got taken from us so quickly. She was only 43 years old. She had a lot of life in her," said Zamarron.

Phoenix police say there is not much of a description of the car, just that it is light-colored. There isn't any suspect information either. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Meanwhile, the family set up a GoFundMe.

If you would like to donate, click here.