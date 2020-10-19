MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Gerardo and Gisela Duran have suffered more grief than any family should have to go through after 3 of their children, ages 1, 6 and 16, were shot on Friday at a food truck event.

“My family was just having dinner when out of nowhere they heard gun shots someone was shooting,” said Duran.

Over the weekend, they got the unbearable news that their one-and-a-half-year-old boy, Sebastian, died from his injuries. He was shot in the head after Mesa police say a vehicle stopped in the roadway and opened fire into a crowd of people.

“Sebastian was a very happy boy; he was the best. I am sorry can’t talk anymore more about it,” said Duran.

They remain at the bedside of daughter Citlali. Her name means "star" but she’s more like a fighter, they say, after she was shot in the knee. “My sister is really good friends with Citali they love hanging out,” said Saul Ramirez.

Meanwhile another family is also keeping vigil for 9 year old Rosalyn, who was shot in the hip.

"The doctor say the main goal is to keep her alive. Whether she will walk again is a question for next week,” said Saul Ramirez. He was 18 when his sister was born and sees her more as a daughter. "It’s the worse feeling I could ever feel. She’s a nine year old girl! We should be healing her knee scrapes when she falls off a bike; we shouldn’t’ have to worry about her living or not, because someone is a monster," said Ramirez.

Police are still looking for the shooter, whom they say was driving white Kia Soul or similar vehicle.

Meantime, family members plead with the community for justice. “If you know anything, please call the police so that justice can be done for my children” Don’t be afraid just call please,” said Duran.

"To the person who did this, I hope you never have children, so you never feel the pain my family is going through,” said Sebastian aunt, Ignacia Duran.

Meanwhile, the family has set up a Go Fund Me Account to help pay for hospital expenses.