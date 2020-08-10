PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 23-year-old man is facing an aggravated assault charge after allegedly stabbing a family member at a Phoenix home over the weekend.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers arrested Hector Hernandez late Sunday night at a home south of 31st Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Investigators say Hernandez was at a family gathering when he stabbed a 55-year-old relative. That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Detectives are trying to figure how what happened right before the stabbing.