PHOENIX (AP/3TV/CBS 5) — Family and friends gathered Tuesday morning to remember fallen Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend at a funeral service in Peoria.
The service took place at 10 a.m. at the Christ’s Church of the Valley.
Officer Townsend's brother Cole Townsend delivered the eulogy at the funeral service. With Townsend's cousin Gates on his side, Cole fought back tears as he remember his brother.
"His passing is a tragedy," Cole Townsend said.
"It's broken my heart. I know my family feels a void that can never be replaced."
The funeral procession prior to the service briefly closed parts of a highway and several roads in Phoenix.
Arizona Department of Transportation officials said the procession traveled along several miles of the Loop 101 from the Scottsdale area to Peoria as well as freeway entrance ramps.
Townsend was fatally struck by a car last Tuesday night while conducting a traffic stop on the Loop 101 near Scottsdale.
He had served five years with the Salt River Police Department, an agency of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
The driver of the vehicle, Jerry Sanstead, told officers he was texting while driving when he crossed over two lanes and then struck Townsend. He has been released on bond after being charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment.
Townsend is survived by his widow and a 10-month-old child.
