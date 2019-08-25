PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Family and friends are raising memorial funds after two brothers were murdered while they were sleeping last week in Glendale.
The family of Juan Rudy Gomez, 28, and Anthony Gonzalez, 30, are holding a car wash fundraiser at Gonzalez Carpet Supplies near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Two men dead after shooting at Glendale neighborhood]
Family and friends gathered the past few days to wash cars and raise money for funeral expenses for Gomez and Gonzalez.
Sunday is the last day of the three-day car wash.
[RELATED: 2 brothers shot to death while sleeping in Glendale neighborhood]
Glendale police said that the two men were shot inside a home while they were asleep. They were transported to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the memorial expenses. If you like to help out, click here.