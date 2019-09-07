GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Family and friends of a Goodyear firefighter who died from job-related cancer will celebrate his life Saturday afternoon.
Austin Peck, an 11-year veteran, died on Aug. 31 "from complications associated with occupational cancer."
He was a retired engineer with the Goodyear Fire Department.
Peck joined the department in Jan. 2008. He is survived by his wife Erin and two daughters Marley and Harper.
Peck's family and the Goodyear Fire Department will celebrate his life at Dubliner Irish Pub and Restaurant at the request of Peck's to have "a great party at the Dubliner," according to the Goodyear Fire Department.
Due to limited space, Peck's family respectfully asks the public to refrain from attending.
If anyone wishes to express gratitude for Peck's service, a GoFundMe account has been set up for his family at gofundme.com/help-austin-family. The United Goodyear Firefighters Local 4005 Charities will also be accepting donations for their member's hardship fund. For more information contact ugffcharities@gmail.com.
A six-mile procession will proceed the celebrations. The route will be:
1. South on Cave Creek Road to Greenway Parkway.
2. East on Greenway Parkway to 32nd Street.
3. South on 32nd Street to Thunderbird Road.
4. East on Thunderbird Road to the Dubliner.