MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Mesa police have located the parents of a 3-year-old boy found wandering around a neighborhood. The child did not speak.
Police say the little boy was found in Thursday afternoon in the area of Country Club Drive just north of the U.S. 60 in Mesa.
Police had asked for help from the public to find out the boy's identity and to find his family.
Early Thursday evening, the boy's parents were located. The investigation continues into how they got separated.
UPDATE 06/06/2019 6:45pm - HIS PARENTS HAVE BEEN LOCATED.Thank you for your assistance!! https://t.co/ln32unlfAV pic.twitter.com/lNTABzCYRN— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) June 7, 2019
Mesa police has located a child we believe to be about 3 years old in the area of 1400 s Coubtry Club Dr. He is non-verbal and we are asking for help from the general public to find out where he belongs and who he is. Please call 480-644-2211 with any information. pic.twitter.com/qKies7EI5J— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) June 6, 2019
Better find who's child that is and see if he needs new care and home ! [scared]
I would think a panicking parent would be calling every sheriff and police dept. in the area.
