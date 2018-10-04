PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Amy Yachimec's family was flooded with emotions after Maricopa County detectives announce an arrest in a 37-year-old cold case.
Amy was just 13 years old when she was reported missing from her home near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street on Nov. 6, 1981.
"She was a really sweet girl," Cheryl Holeman, Amy's mother, said.
"She was fun, we were close," Anita Woodward, her younger sister, added.
Woodward was 12 years old when Amy tried to wake her up, saying that their neighbor, Raymond Diaz, who was 25 at the time, wanted to hang out. Amy tried to get her sister to go, but Woodward went back to sleep.
Diaz was with his girlfriend at the time when Amy left the apartment.
The next morning, the family couldn't find Amy.
"They came to our house, 'what's wrong? what's wrong?'" Woodward explained. She said Diaz was naked at their front door. "How do you know something's wrong? Like, how do you know something's wrong if nobody's told you something's wrong? So I think that was the first indication."
Diaz was considered a person of interest in the case.
In 1988, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office took over the case after evidence was found that led detectives to believe that Amy was murdered in their jurisdiction. Sheriff's detectives then continued to work the case as a homicide investigation for decades, reexamining evidence and interviewing witnesses to look for any new leads.
Amy's family said it was hard to stay positive for so long.
"They would call and they'd be like, 'we found something,' and then nothing would happen and when that goes on for so long, you're just like, whatever," Woodward said.
In March of 2015, new DNA evidence linked Diaz to Amy's murder.
"The prosecutor told me yesterday there was blood in the car, that was obviously DNA and back then they couldn't do it," Woodward said.
Amy's body has never been found.
"Out of all this, I would like to be able to get closure, justice for Amy, and have a celebration of life for her where people can come and attend and understand that she's always a part of us," Woodward said.
Diaz has been in state prison since 1983 after convictions of kidnapping, sexual assault, and other charges in an unrelated case.
