GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of an armed 17-year-old boy who died after a Glendale police officer shot him, is suing the officer involved and the Glendale police department for "wrongful death" and "excessive force."

This comes after filing a notice of claim in April.

The deadly officer-involved shooting happened in the early morning hours of October 13, 2019 at an illegal party with an estimated 200 people of mostly teens and young adults, according to police, in an industrial area near 67th Ave and Northern in Glendale.

It's now been eight months since the incident and the grandparents who are the legal guardians of 17-year-old Levy Isaac Madueno Santibanez want answers and the police report.

This request comes as conversations of excessive force and police brutality heat up nationally.

In the complaint filed this week, the lawsuit claims the officer involved, Dylan Ansell, shot the boy three times in the back with his service-issued rifle while responding to an illegal party.

Glendale Police said the call for multiple shots fired came just before 3 a.m.

In body camera video, shots can be heard as the officer approaches the scene in his patrol vehicle.

Glendale police estimate at least 60 rounds were fired at the party. Police said some of those shots came from Santibanez.

Here is the critical incident message describing the incident and body camera video Glendale Police put out back in mid-October.

In the online video message, police don't make it clear if the boy had his hand on a weapon when the officer opened fire.

What police and the family can agree on is that there was a loaded handgun found on the boy’s body.

“In both officer Ansell’s body worn camera and in-car camera, Santibanez is not clearly visible. But statements from officer Ansell indicated he saw Santibanez holding a handgun with his arm parallel to the ground aiming the handgun inside the business yard which was still occupied by dozens of people,” explained Lt. O’Neill in a pre-recorded November statement when body camera video was released. “Officer Ansell believes this was not random celebratory gunfire, but instead potentially an attack on the party-goers or an active gun battle.”

Glendale police release body camera video of deadly illegal party shooting The Glendale Police Department has released new details concerning a deadly shooting that occurred at an illegal party last month.

Charles J. Slack-Mendez is the attorney representing Santibanez's family.

He is pushing for the police report to be released and questions why the officer shot Santibanez, he claims in the back.

Santibanez' biolgical grandparents are his legal guardians.

Slack-Mendez acknowledges his client was armed, but claims the handgun was not in Santibanez's hands at the time the officer shot him and did not shoot at officers. Instead, he said the gun was found in the teen's waistband.

The lawsuit also alleges Glendale PD "received a call about hearing gunfire, but did not report anyone injured or shot."

Defendant Ansell's actions and conduct were unreasonable, negligent, and reckless, resulting in the tragic loss of life.

It goes on to read, "Levy had not hurt or injured anyone, made no threat to defendant Ansell, nor posed any threat to defendant Ansell, or the community."

Arizona's Family reached out to the City of Glendale Police Department for comment.

Jose Santiago, the public safety media relations and community manager confirms the department has received the lawsuit, but can't comment any further due to pending litigation.

That includes information about how many times the boy was shot and if indeed it was in the back like the family claims.

Glendale PD said the officer involved in this shooting is still employed while the investigation is ongoing.