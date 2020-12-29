PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting in south Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called out to an apartment complex on 11th Avenue just north of Buckeye Road around 3:30 p.m. They found a man shot to death. Investigators said a family fight led up to the shooting. The shooter remained at the apartment and detectives are interviewing them, police said.
No names or ages have been released. It's unclear what the relationship was between the victim and the shooter. An investigation is underway.