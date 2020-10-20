PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men are in the hospital -- one of them reportedly shot by police -- after a family fight in Phoenix turned violent Tuesday night.
It happened before 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of 22nd Street and Camelback Road.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at a home in the area for a domestic dispute between two men in a family.
Cox said the caller told the 911 dispatcher that at least one of the men was armed with a gun.
When police arrived at the house, they tried making contact with the men. Cox says that's when one of them came out of the home and was armed with a gun, and that's when the officer-involved shooting occurred. It's not clear if that man shot at officers.
Both men were transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Police have not said how the second man was hurt. No information about either man was immediately available.
No officers were hurt.
Cox says it's still early in the investigation and detectives are working to gather more details. She expects to release additional information later this morning.
This is the 44th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 65th overall in the state in 2020.