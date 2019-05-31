PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix family was displaced Friday night a fire tore through their apartment.
[PHOENIX FIRE VIDEO: Crews fight apartment fire]
The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at the apartment complex near Van Buren and 40th streets.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found an apartment filling up with smoke.
Crews extended hose lines into the apartment discovered the fire burning in the attic.
The family of four was able to escape without injury.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread into the surrounding apartments.
Fire department crisis teams are working with the Red Cross in assisting the displaced family.
(1) comment
If I didn't have bad things happen to and around me , I wouldn't have anything, nothing happen. You too ! ? [scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.