The search is on for the driver who hit and killed a Phoenix man early Thursday morning.
The crash happened in the industrial area near Buckeye Rd. and 10th Street. Josh Manley, 26, died at the hospital.
So far the only witness to come forward was a driver who saw his body lying in the street. His family is now desperate for answers.
"No parent should ever have to bury their child," said Manley's grandmother, Sharon Douvia.
Douvia says Manley made some bad decisions in the past and paid the price. He was released from prison a few weeks before he was killed.
"He was not a bad person. The little things he got in trouble for were stupid little things, it was nothing bad, he never hurt nobody," said Douvia.
Douvia says he was trying to be better, and has his sights set on becoming a tattoo artist.
"My grandson was an amazing artist," she said.
She is trying to stay strong, while Manley's father is taking it especially hard.
"I don't know how anybody could do that, they definitely don't have a heart or a soul if they can just leave somebody lying on the side of the road like that," said Mark Manley, Josh Manley's father.
Police have not put out a suspect vehicle description.
"In fact, it's worse right now because we know nothing. We don't have any kind of closure whatsoever," said Douvia.
Their only hope right now is that someone will come forward with information.
"Somebody does know what happened," said Douvia.
Their only silver lining is that Manley's donated organs helped save four other lives.
"I have to look at it that he's in God's hands now and he won't ever be troubled again," said Douvia. He's at peace."
