GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly a year later, a family is looking for justice after their loved one was killed in a Mesa hit-and-run on Highway 60 near Higley Road.
On November 16th, 2018, Arizona State Troopers say 21-year-old Joshua Garcia was driving a flatbed truck carrying construction equipment when he drifted over a white line and hit an abandoned car parked on the shoulder. The impact caused Garcia's truck to roll over. He was ejected. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.
Two people in a white Ford Ranger pickup stopped to render aid to the Garcia, a Marine, and used barricades from his truck to stop traffic. However, another driver then ran over Garcia and took off.
Garcia's family now created a sign on the overpass on Higley Road overlooking Highway 60.
It simply says, "Josh."
"This is our first time coming out here," said Leanora, Garcia's sister.
She said it's to raise awareness.
"Anybody driving by here might wonder who he is and look up his case," Leanora said.
State Troopers believe the suspect vehicle is a 2001-2006 dark blue or black Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon. The vehicle will have damage to its right side and undercarriage. If you have any information, please call law enforcement.