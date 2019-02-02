MARLOW, OK (3TV/CBS5) -- Family members of a WWII veteran hope to give him the surprise of his life this year.
Recil Troxel is about to turn 93.
His daughter says he is obsessed with checking the mail every day.
"He loves any kind of mail," said Troxel's daughter Liz Anderson. "He sits here in this chair looking out the window every day. When the mail is here, he's like, 'the mail is here; we better go get the mail.'"
But it's not often that Troxel finds any mail for him. But his family wants to change that.
The veteran's birthday isn't until April, but family members decided to start his birthday celebration early so he can get enjoyment from one of his favorite things.
"It's exciting when he gets it [mail] because he will sit there and hold it. Sometimes he won't open it for an hour or two. Other times, he has a knife in his pocket, and he rips that knife out and rips that letter open to see what it is," says his daughter.
Troxel's family says he hasn't always enjoyed getting the mail like he does now.
"At that age, if you get something in the mail, you're just excited because at that age you don't get bills anymore," said Anderson. "So, its just something exciting for him."
Troxel is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. His daughter says she knows an influx of birthday cards would bring him great joy.
"It makes me happy that he has something because anything that's an enjoyment to him is an enjoyment to me," says Anderson.
If you would like to send a card and be part of the birthday surprise, here's the address:
Recil Troxel
2684 North Highway 81
Marlow, OK 73055
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.