PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- DPS officials and Phoenix police officers are searching for a missing Phoenix woman after she told her family she was stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend early Sunday morning. Her family is desperate for answers. They spent Monday driving around, handing out missing persons flyers and looking for the car she was last seen in.

DPS officials say 37-year-old Irene Luevano was last seen with her boyfriend at the Silverado Canta Bar near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road on Saturday night. Luevano's family says she called them at 4 a.m. on Sunday, telling them she had been stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend.

DPS officials say Luevano's boyfriend was later found at a local hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. They questioned him, and he’s being held on charges unrelated to Luevano’s disappearance.

“I just want her back,” Luevano’s mother, Arlene, said. “I just ask whoever has her please put it in your heart and bring her back. That’s all I ask,” she continued.

Luevano’s daughter, Marisa Salgado, said she received the call from her mom Sunday around 4 a.m. and immediately called the police.

“I was in shock. I was like, is this actually happening. What do I do?” Salgado explained.

Luevano and the vehicle are still missing. Luevano is a Hispanic woman, 5'4" tall, 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress and black shoes.

Officials say she may be in a Gray 2007 Chevy Impala with an Arizona license plate D3A9VE. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.