PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A sister says her 17-year-old brother needs prayers after he was involved in a horrific crash last week in west Phoenix.
Carlos Velasquez, a senior at Maryvale High School, is supposed to graduate next month. But doctors say he faces some serious hurdles.
"He moves his body here and there, and it’s just his neck that’s going to be paralyzed and his brain swelling hasn’t gone down, said his sister Fabiola.
Police say Velasquez was in a car with a friend last week, they were driving to get something to eat. But the friend's car collided with another car near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Officers tell us that they think the friend who was driving Velasquez may have been drunk or high at the time. That person was not seriously hurt in the accident.
But Velasquez was critically injured, and remains hospitalized as he fights brain swelling.
But family members say Velasquez is a fighter.
"I know him more than my parents know him and his friends know him. He’s my right hand, so I know him," said Fabiola. "He’s going to get through this, and he’s going to get back to his silly self, making us mad and bust out with his jokes after."
Velasquez's family has set up a Go Fund Me page to help with medical expenses. "My brother has a long road ahead and anything will help during this time," wrote Fabiola on the Go Fund Me page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.