SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) - A trek to represent bravery and honor now means even more.

Goodyear firefighter Austin Peck died of work-related cancer in 2019, and now his family and friends are hiking Mount Everest for him.

But an unexpected turn of events has them asking for prayers even more.

This is a memorial trip the Peck family planned more than a year ago, and had to postpone due to COVID-19. Now, finally, seven people will make the 80-mile trip up and down Mount Everest.

But Austin's dad Mark Peck was supposed to be hiking too. Now, he’s in the hospital fighting to stay alive.

They have a backpack full of flags with handwritten messages. “From everyone from the Yarnell 19 families, to the law enforcement families, to Governor Ducey,” said Scottsdale fire chief Tom Shannon.

They're called prayer flags. Chief Shannon and retired firefighter Jim Dooley are collecting them to take to the top of Mount Everest.

“You tie them off and as they disintegrate the winds blow the prayers up to the heavens,” said Shannon.

The adventure is lovingly named “Peck's Trek" in honor of former Goodyear firefighter Austin Peck, who lost his life to job-related cancer.

Dooley, a cancer survivor himself, came up with the idea for the trip when he met Austin's two young daughters.

“Marley and Harper. They reminded me of my daughter when I got diagnosed 22 years ago,” he said with tears in his eyes. “I asked Marley and Harper if they’d write messages to their daddy, I’d take them to the closest part of heaven.”

Chief Shannon is Austin's uncle and was training for the hike with Austin's dad Mark Peck.

But Mark came down with a mystery illness weeks ago that isn't COVID-19. He's on life support, is on an ECMO machine, and is now waiting for a double lung transplant.

“It’s our job now to get his prayer flags up the mountain and to not only remember Austin but all the other firefighters. But also, to send mad prayers to Mark because he is literally fighting for his life now,” Chief Shannon said.

Mark wants the guys to go, and Austin's mom Marie Peck knows both Mark and Austin are so proud. “He would absolutely love all of this attention and he’d want to be right there with him,” said Marie.

Now ready for “Peck's Trek” the seven person team can't wait to honor Austin like this and bring the memories back to his dad, who promised he will be here waiting for them. “I survived and Austin didn’t, so I’m doing it for his daughters and his mother and his father,” said Dooley.

The team leaves this week and will return on April 22. After they get back they said no time will be wasted, and they’ll be working on pushing the firefighter cancer bill through the legislature to close loopholes so firefighters with occupational cancer will be covered.