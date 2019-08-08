PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – It was a heartwarming return for nearly 75 citizen soldiers at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix. The soldiers had been stationed in Jordan for more than nine months.
Loved ones had been waiting for months for this special day, including the Arroyos family.
[WATCH: Hugs and happy tears]
"We've been gone for nine, actually over nine months. So, it's just awesome, that feeling of seeing my 3-year-old daughter all grown up," Jorge Arroyos said.
The feeling of excitement spread throughout the entire building. Both of Mia Lupercio's parents were deployed.
[PHOTOS: Emotional family reunions]
"It's such a relief to have them home," she said. "It's been long enough and I'm glad to have them home. And I'm not going to let them go."
