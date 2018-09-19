PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Parents are getting another chance to make their voices heard Wednesday morning after the ASU Preparatory Academy announced it may have to close it's doors because the rent is literally too high.
On July 26, the Phoenix Elementary School District voted to increase the annual lease to $2.7 million, which is an 800 percent increase from the current annual lease.
That fired up parents and a school board meeting was held on Aug. 9.
The rent increase is still under negotiation. The PESD holds the lease for the downtown building.
The non-profit school says it might have to close it's doors at the end of the school year if the price is not lowered and that uncertainty has put families in limbo.
Parents will get their chance today, first at a parent meeting that is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and another at 6 p.m. tonight.
In the meantime, ASU Prep says they are trying to work with the PESD to come up with a reasonable and affordable lease.
