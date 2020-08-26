PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Close to 200 people gathered outside of Phoenix City Hall on Wednesday to hear from families who have had someone hurt or killed by a Phoenix Police officer.

The group gathered on the first day the City Council held a meeting since July 1. The protesters said they wanted city officials to know they are not backing down in their efforts to seek justice.

"While Phoenix City Council members and Mayor (Kate) Gallego were on vacation for nearly two months, families of those killed by police violence were left waiting for justice," a press release for the rally stated.

Several families of people who were killed or injured by police officers spoke to the crowd of people and shared their stories.

"He's also my rage, my pain and my motivation to keep fighting so that there's no other families that join us up here," one speaker said.

The family of Dion Humphrey also spoke at the podium. Humphrey was shot with a rubber bullet in the chest in a case of mistaken identity.

"Hi, my name is Dion Humphrey, and I was shot, and I'm innocent, and I was hurt badly. I was shot by the police in my heart," he said.

They said they want transparency and accountability within the Phoenix Police Department. They also want to defund the police department and use the money towards education, housing and community programs.

The families say they want the officers involved in each of their incidents to be fired and held accountable.

"This is something we don't stand for, we won't stand for and we are looking for change. We are asking everyone here today to please stand with us," another speaker said.

Protesters also want unedited footage and incident reports to be released within 72 hours to family members, and 48 hours before it is released to the public. Other demands include independent investigations and a moratorium on hiring new police officers.

People who were at the protest also filled out postcards that will be mailed to City Council members.

A march was planned to follow the rally. However, BLM organizers canceled the march due to threats from opposing groups.

"It's a little bit upsetting and it's like we're being met with more violence. If it's not violence by the state, it's violence by these vigilantes that are circling us and intimidating us to even come out here today," said a BLM organizer. "People are so afraid of us getting justice and saying our lives matter so it's really disappointing."

A small group of protesters still marched to the Phoenix Police Headquarters. The group dispersed peacefully after officers came outside and asked them to stay on the sidewalk as the road was reopening.