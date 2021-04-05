MORRISTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Family and friends are confirming the names of four people killed in a fiery wrong-way crash late Friday. DPS says 37-year-old Michael Glen Sytsma was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the US 60 when he slammed into an SUV near Morristown, killing all four people inside. Morristown is about an hour northwest of Phoenix along US 60.
Sytsma also died in the wreck. Investigators say he was driving without headlights and toxicology tests will determine if he was impaired.
DPS says due to the fire, they are unable to identify the four victims in the SUV right now, but families tell Arizona’s Family the lives lost were their loved ones.
“We came across the scene and that’s how we found out,” says Liz Mulverhill.
Mulverhill went looking for her relatives when she didn’t get a call saying they were back home in Kingman. She hit the road and found the wreck.
“When we pulled over several deputies came to us and they’re like you can’t be here,” says Mulverhill. “They asked who the vehicle belonged to, I told them, and I seen it all on their faces.”
Mulverhill says just hours earlier, she was sitting down to Easter dinner with her mom Shirley House and her stepson Bryson Rhodes.
Rhodes was only 17-years-old. His grandmother Nedra Barton says he had recently recovered from spine surgery and was excited to get back to school.
“He could see his life change,” says Barton. “If you met him you would have been amazed at the young man he was.”
Mulverhill says her niece Jessica Harris had arrived with her friend and coworker Akayla Cuthbertson to pick up Rhodes and House and head back to Kingman on Friday night. They never made it back home.
“We’re going to have moments for the rest of our lives remembering them,” says Mulverhill as she holds back tears.
She says House “loved all her grandchildren”, and Harris enjoyed helping people.
Gina Manross worked with Harris and Cuthbertson at Mohave Mental Health. She has launched fundraisers to assist their families with expenses.
“Beautiful souls gone too early,” says Mulverhill.
While they understand the family of the wrong way driver is suffering, too, both Mulverhill and Barton say that does not take away their pain.
“I wanted him to live,” says Barton. “I wanted him to live with what he did.”