PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two families are teaming up with Silent Witness in hopes the suspect wanted for killing two men will be caught.
Phoenix police believe 38-year-old Terrance Lamb entered a home in the 5600 block of S. 13th Place on June 25 and shot Ricky Elam Jr, 35, and Ja'Cory Ranger, 28.
Ranger and Elam both died at the scene. A third person was also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"On the day of this incident, he checked on his sons and said, 'Mama, I'll be home in a minute.' Cory never came home," Thelma Ranger said through tears. "I am really, truly hurting in my heart and missing my son. This was my youngest child."
Ranger had three children. His daughter was born just a few months after he passed away.
Elam was a father to nine children.
"I watched this kid grow to be the best father he could be and walk out of darkness and walk into the light," Ezell Cheatham, Elam's uncle, said.
"His daughter went and had her birthday at his gravesite because he's never missed her birthday," Zaqueena Coleman, Elam's sister, said."He'll never be at another baseball game or basketball game, he'll never be at another dance recital for them. They won't have any of that anymore."
The family held a press conference with Silent Witness, asking for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lamb to come forward.
"This can happen to anyone. I understand there's a lifestyle out there that some people are involved in and this goes with the lifestyle, but today we're here because this doesn't go with their lifestyle," Cheatham explained. "We're not asking anybody to do anything that you don't want to do, we're just asking everybody to follow your heart and do what's right because one day you're gonna want someone to do what's right for you."
"We can't begin to get closure until this man Terrance is found," Ja'Cory's mother said.
Police need help locating Lamb and his 1997 Chevy Express Van with an Arizona license plate of CGK2031.
Anyone with information about Lamb, his van, or this crime is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377. Callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $5,000.
