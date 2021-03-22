CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Chandler mom Lisa Montez Stockstad has three children with special needs. They're 15, 17 and 20 years old. The coronavirus pandemic means they can't partake in activities they love, like the Special Olympics, and they are at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications.

It's been an incredibly challenging year, she said. "It's been really hard to explain to them, especially my son with autism, that we can’t do the things that we’ve been doing prior to the pandemic," Lisa said. "And all he wants is for the virus to go away."

Monday's news of expanded eligibility in Arizona means two of Lisa's kids, including her daughter Sonia who has epilepsy and cerebral palsy, will be eligible for a shot.

COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone 16 and older in Arizona starting Wednesday Governor Doug Ducey announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Arizonans 16 and older starting Wednesday, March 24.

But Lisa worries it also means more competition for appointments come Wednesday morning. "I mean, I almost feel like... the internet will break because everyone is trying to get on and get those appointments," she added.

Jon Meyers, the executive director with The Arc of Arizona, was ecstatic about the eligibility change at state-run vaccine sites. The statewide advocacy organization is one of number of groups that have been fighting for Arizonans with disabilities to get prioritized vaccine availability or eligibility.

However, Meyers told Arizona's Family on Monday that it doesn't mean everyone will get to take advantage. He's optimistic, but also cautiously optimistic, and feels like things are moving in the right direction. "It means that still, in counties where people don’t have access to the major metropolitan areas, they’re going to have to rely on whatever their county protocols are," Meyers said.

There are more isolated areas in the state where access to the vaccine can be particularly hard, according to Meyers. What he would like to see is for protocols to change in every county around the state so individuals receiving long-term care services can have immediate access to the vaccine. "We understand that there are some issues with vaccine availability for the counties, but we also know those supplies are ramping up and that there will be greater supplies in the near future," Meyers said.

There are about 175,000 people in the state who have an intellectual or developmental disability diagnosis, Meyers said.

Lisa was hoping to get a shot sooner for her daughter who is at high risk for coronavirus complications. Sonia was put on oxygen and breathing treatments for severe allergies, but is now OK. "To have some kind of priority invite to be able to register your loved ones would make a big difference," Lisa said. Her daughter is in a wheelchair, so she also thinks it would be easier to get the shot at a doctor's office.

The more people who get vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to normal, Lisa said. Lisa is thankful she got her vaccine because she works for a home healthcare agency, but still worries about her husband and kids. "I do see light at the end of the tunnel here," Lisa said. "Things are opening up, you definitely notice more families out and about. So I think things are coming around because of the vaccine."

At a press conference on Monday, Dr. Cara Christ did say the department will be working with state agencies and other advocacy groups to schedule events for Arizonans with disabilities. They will also potentially be reaching out through their health plans, she said.

Arizona's Family has reached out to the Arizona Department for Health Services for details and a specific timeline.