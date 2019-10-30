GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's the sound that could save your life.
But recently, for dozens of people in the Valley, the sound of their smoke detectors going off has been coming as a false alarm.
“I opened the door and all the alarms were going off,” said Goodyear resident Angela Henry.
Wednesday morning, Henry decided to call the Goodyear Fire Department just to make sure there wasn't an emergency.
“Even though I didn't smell anything or see any smoke when I pulled up, that's obviously the first thing you think of when you hear the alarms going off,” said Henry.
When crews arrived, they quickly found the problem.
Goodyear Fire Captain Manny Cordova says thanks to our cool weather, people have been keeping their windows open to let in the breeze.
But he says with it, comes the dust.
“The dust will kind of mimic the smoke. So, that's why they activate a sound when that happens,” said Cordova.
In other cases, a furnace used for the first time in months can also trigger a smoke detector.
Calls like this have been keeping firefighters busy.
“In the last 48 to 72 hours, we're going on maybe 10 to 20 detector calls just in this company. And they're going throughout the Valley. Other departments are having to deal with this as well,” said Cordova.
He says if this happens at your home, try cleaning your detector with compressed air and replace the batteries. And if your detector is more than five years old, he says it might just be time to buy a new one.
“The main thing we just want to let folks know is, don't deactivate the system. Don't power it down. Don't take the smoke detectors off,” said Cordova. "They're there for a purpose."
After checking out the smoke detectors in Henry’s home, Goodyear Fire determined one was nearly 18 years old, and it should be replaced.
That's advice Henry says she's going to take seriously.
“I don't want that happening anytime, especially not at night,” she said.
Windy days trigger smoke alarms. When cooler temps offers us to open windows & doors, the dust particles can set off smoke alarms. After assuring no smoke or fire, turn off at breaker box. Push each alarms test button to reset after turning breaker back on. #workingsmokealarms pic.twitter.com/mq666US9Oc— Goodyear Fire Dept. (@GdyFirePIO) October 30, 2019
Yesterday alone, our crews responded to 16 smoke alarm calls. All of these were false alarms caused by low batteries and unserviced equipment. We want to remind you to clean, test, and replace the batteries in your smoke detectors, so crews can remain available for emergencies. pic.twitter.com/5w1RUtthwk— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) October 30, 2019