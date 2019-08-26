CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Falling metal at a Valley mall narrowly missed children and shoppers below.
It happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. at the Chandler Fashion Center.
One woman caught it on camera.
[WATCH: Falling metal barely missing mall shoppers in Chandler]
"That seemed like a big chunk of something important," said Tellie Avila.
Avila was filming her twin boys ride the toy cars at the mall when she caught something that made her heart stop.
Two metal beams came crashing down not far from her children, narrowly missing an elderly couple.
She said it came from the front of a Foot Locker store.
"You can't help but think if it had just been a few feet closer to either my son or the couple that was walking, it would have been bad. I'll put it that way," said Avila.
She says she rushed over to check on the man and woman. They were shaken but uninjured.
"I gave the lady a hug because she was really a mess," said Avila.
Avila is sharing the video warning others to be careful, and hoping it'll inspire some additional safety checks.
"Maybe someone at the mall will see it and be like, 'Yeah, we need to make sure this doesn't happen again.' Because it could have been a really bad disaster," she said.
A representative from Chandler Fashion Center says they have connected with the retailer and repairs are being made.
We reached out to Foot Locker, but have not yet heard back.