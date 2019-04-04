PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The mother of fallen Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Tyler Edenhofer called the song a Southwest Airlines employee sang to her and a plane full of passengers as a way to honor her son "very beautiful."
[RELATED: Fallen trooper's father speaks out, says son has always been brave]
Passenger Sean Warren caught the moving moment on cellphone video and posted it to his Facebook page. Warren, a staff member at Redemption Christian Church here in the Valley, was on his way to a storyteller conference.
[WATCH: Meet the Southwest employee who serenaded fallen trooper's mother on plane]
The video was shot and posted on Warren's Facebook account on Friday, March 22.
Deborah Edenhofer, Tyler's mother, was by herself and on her way to Kentucky where Tyler's father and siblings live. A bench dedicated to Tyler's military and law enforcement service was placed in a park where he used to play as a kid.
She was the last person to give her boarding pass to Southwest Airlines operations agent Scott Wirt. Before she boarded the plane, she told him who she was and her story.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Southwest Airlines operations agent sings to fallen DPS trooper's mom]
"As she walked to the jetway, I heard God say to me, 'You need to honor her,'" said Wirt.
Wirt, who is not a flight attendant, has been a Southwest Airlines employee for 35 years.
"Next thing you know, Scott's on the plane," Deborah said. "He asked me if I could honor my son and I'm like, 'Sure.' Definitely, he was my hero."
"He sang me that song 'You Raise Me Up,' which made me sad and happy at the same time. It was just amazing," Deborah added. "Scott lifted me up. I knew it was going to be a very hard weekend."
This wasn't the first time Wirt has taken to the mic to share his singing talent.
Wirt has spent the last 15 years singing to passengers at their gate or on the plane.
"I do it daily," he said.
Usually, it's more upbeat. Sometimes, he parodies songs and changes words to reflect the Southwest Airlines culture.
"We're still the one, that can make you laugh. We're still the one that won't charge for bags," Wirt said, talking about a parody of Orleans' "Still the One."
On Thursday, Wirt, Deborah and Warren reunited at Sky Harbor Airport.
They're happy the video went viral and hopes it spreads a message of hope.
"I was blown away but you know what it makes me realize?" asked Wirt. "All of us is (sic) looking for something positive in the world."
They don't think that moment was by chance.
"There are good people out there and like I said, people come into your life for a reason," said Deborah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.