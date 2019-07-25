AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Today marks one year since a young trooper was shot and killed in a struggle with a man along I-10. Tyler Edenhofer’s mother spoke with Arizona’s Family about honoring her son, her DPS family, and seeking justice.
Deborah Edenhofer enjoys looking back at photos of Tyler to help her through tough times, including a picture she snapped the first time Tyler put on his uniform.
“Right there in my kitchen, you can probably see the ironing board in the picture,” recalls Deborah. “He was just so proud to wear that.”
The 24-year-old was on his final night of field training when he and two other troopers responded to calls of a man throwing rocks at cars on I-10 in the west Valley. Troopers Edenhofer, Sean Rodecap, and Dalin Dorris got into a struggle with the man who apparently grabbed Rodecap's gun and shot Edenhofer and Dorris.
Tyler was rushed to the hospital and died. Dorris survived his injuries. Deborah says she remains close with her DPS family including the two troopers who were there that tragic night.
“I know the guilt that they both feel, you know, and the pain... it could have been them,” says Deborah.
The suspect, identified as Isaac King, remains in custody. Deborah says she attends every hearing to make sure he stays behind bars.
“There was just one time where we went and he made eye contact with me,” says Deborah. “I just want to take care of him myself.”
Deborah says even today she continues to receive messages and mementos of support. She thanks the community for keeping her son’s memory alive.
“Little things everywhere I go here in Arizona, I always have a memory of him,” says Deborah.
DPS employees who worked with Tyler visited his mother to with her well one year after the loss of her son.
It has been one year since we lost him... So today, Sgt. Fellows and Trooper Tyler Edenhofer’s first supervisor, Sgt. Hansen, spend some time with Debbie Edenhofer and family. #WeWillNeverForget pic.twitter.com/myMVvg0dBH— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) July 26, 2019
She encourages people to donate to the 100 Club if they wish to support families of fallen officers.
DPS Director, Col. Frank Milstead, issued a statement marking one year since the trooper’s murder.
“It’s been a year since Tyler’s death and the events of that tragic night are still fresh in my mind. What’s also fresh in my mind is the stark reminder of the danger law enforcement officers face every day. I ask everyone to remember it is their sacrifices that allow us to go about our daily lives in peace.”
