PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ofc. Paul Rutherford had responded to a minor traffic accident Thursday morning involving two young drivers before he was fatally hit.
Alma Pineda says she was shaken up after her black truck collided with the gray car. The 17-year-old says Rutherford showed up and consoled her.
“He kind of hugged me,” said Pineda. “He was like, 'You’re OK, right? Nothing’s hurt?'”
David Medina was the driver of the gray car. He said he was standing outside his car when he watched the officer attempt to cross the street to assist his partner.
“He put his hand out. He was stopping traffic,” said Medina. “But I don’t know where the lady came out.”
Police say a 40-year-old woman driving a white SUV crashed into Rutherford. The officer later died at the hospital.
“I just wanted to help him, that’s it,” said Medina.
“I wanted to give him CPR, but I didn’t know how. I was panicking,” says Pineda. “He was telling me something and I couldn’t hear him. Then I kneeled down and he told me ‘wife’ and that’s all I heard after he stopped talking.”
Ofc. Rutherford leaves behind a wife and two grown children.
“I hope his family finds peace,” said Medina. “I just hope them the best.”
