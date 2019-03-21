PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - He was a father, a husband, a grandfather. Ofc. Paul Rutherford was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning, leaving behind so many who love him.
“When you hear it, first, you don’t want to believe it,” said Keith Welscher. “It’s obviously a call you never want to receive.”
Nine months ago, Welscher was standing in the Rutherford family's shoes.
His son, DPS trooper Tyler Edenhofer, was killed during a roadside struggle with a man on the Interstate 10.
“There’s no way to say that Tyler is gone and he’s not coming back, only to say that he’s in a better place and not in pain,” said Welscher.
Welscher said it's a small family of those who has lost loved ones who swore to serve and protect, a family he wishes didn't exist.
He's learned nobody grieves the same and wants the Rutherfords to know that's OK.
“Just know that there’s no rush. You don’t have to get over this today, tomorrow, in a year, because, unfortunately, life as you know it, is over. It’s just beginning without him, and that’s kind of where I’m at now,” he said.
To Rutherford's wife Joselyn, Welscher had these words.
“Thank you for lending your husband to us and letting him serve and do that dangerous job, but at the same time, know that you’re not alone,” he said.
And while he knows it won't be soon, he longs for the day he can hug his son again.
“We all miss him and love him, and I hope to see him someday,” said Welscher.
He said the love he felt from the people of Arizona through his loss, will lift the Rutherfords up too. He wants them to know he's always a phone call away.
“There are people out there who have gone through what you’ve gone through. We love you. We’re going to be here for you, you’re never alone,” Welscher said.
He knows Edenhofer was up there, saluting Ofc. Rutherford, to welcome him home.
