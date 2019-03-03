PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- More than 1,000 people laced up their running shoes Sunday to honor Arizona officers killed in the line of duty.
The 15th annual Arizona Fallen Officer Memorial 5k took place at the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix.
At this 5K run, every step is a tribute to a tremendous sacrifice.
“It’s hard then. It's hard now. I'll never enjoy going to the cemetery,” said Cathy Hobbs, who was there to honor her late husband John Hobbs.
Exactly on this day five years ago, John Hobbs, a Phoenix police detective was killed in a shootout with a violent suspect.
We honor and remember his sacrifice. Detective John Hobbs EOW 3/3/2014. Detective John Hobbs was shot and killed as he and other officers attempted to serve a felony warrant.To learn more about Detective Hobbs, please watch his memorial video: https://t.co/qGBTq4CKWD pic.twitter.com/N75mGrCduZ— Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) March 3, 2019
“Just to have it fall on his end of watch it really is significant to see everybody out here,” Cathy Hobbs added. “It's just a big reminder that the community supports us. That our fallen are not forgotten.”
Country singer Dave Andrews wanted to honor officers after losing his brother, a sheriff's deputy in California.
“He picked the badge to be an officer,” he said. “And I've played country music, so I picked the guitar. So, I said, you know we're going to do a tribute to law enforcement.”
Arizona's Family anchor Nicole Crites emceed the event.
The event is also one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the non-profit Concerns of Police Survivors Arizona or C.O.P.S.
“We are survivors helping survivors. Yes, we are there for as long as a survivor needs us,” said Marie Dryer-Kircher , C.O.P.S. Arizona President.
Money from the race sends families to National Police Week and other events designed to help them heal.
With three Arizona officers killed last year and a fourth killed this January, there are a lot of new families who need support.
Honored to be a part of the 15th annual #AZfallenOfficersMemorial5K 👼 👼👼👼🚔💔 @az_cops #azfamily pic.twitter.com/leZuodYZHB— Nicole Crites (@NicoleCritesTV) March 3, 2019
(1) comment
THANK YOU officers for the heroic things you do everyday on our behalf!! Please know that YOU ARE APPRECIATED.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.