QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Schnepf Farms is gearing up for its biggest event of the year, the Pumpkin and Chili Party.
This year, owners Mark and Carrie Schnepf want to create a place where you can get away from politics and stress and enjoy a day surrounded by those who inspire you.
"Our theme this year is 'Who is your Hero?,'" says Carrie Schnepf. "We get thousands of school children that come through the month and their hero may be their teacher, or maybe it's a military member, grandparent, or Captain America. This fall, you can experience all the good that a hero does, right here during October," says Schnepf.
To kick things off, Schnepf Farms is announcing who they have carved in their Celebrity Corn Maze; a person who is a true inspiration and Arizona hero.
The surprise Celebrity Corn Maze is none other than Pat Tillman. The Schnepfs said they thought of Tillman once they decided on their theme, 'Who is Your Hero?'.
"There is no better individual who exemplifies what a hero is and who has sacrificed more," said Schnepf. Along with Pat Tillman the soldier (with his Arizona Cardinal No. 40) Schnepf Farms has also carved a grandparent and a teacher, who both could also be considered heroes in the eyes of a child.
The Pat Tillman Foundation says this is a great honor.
There are few new events at Schnepf Farms this year including an extreme inflatable area, new and improved BMX and skateboard show, two stages for entertainment and a DJ rocking the sounds in the ride area.
These new experiences are included in the price of admission along with amusement rides, bonfires, marshmallow roasting, two corn mazes, pig races, mini golf and a dog show plus fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights.
The Schnepfs are also adding to their food experience with a number of extra kiosks on the farm selling fruits, veggies and snacks as well as a new Mac N' Cheese bar where you can get a big bowl a homemade macaroni and cheese and you get to choose the toppings.
Carrie Schnepf says the Mac N' Cheese bar will be set up where they also serve the famous succotash. "We are all about serving fresh made food on open grills, it's an experience just to watch our crew prepare," says Schnepf.
NEW ATTRACTIONS:
INFLATABLE EXTREME: This attraction includes five inflatable activities that will be fun for both adults and kids. The inflatables are included in the price of admission.
ALL STAR STUNT DOG CHALLENGE: This event is returning for its fourth year. The show kicks off each day at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. From back flips, handstands, big air stunts, to amazing tricks; these All-Star-Stunt Dogs are thrilling the nation. Their mission is to promote the importance of pet adoption. The show happens three times a day. Some of these dogs have made special appearances on the Ellen Show, National Geographic, Animal Planet and the Rose Bowl Parade. Show times are 12:30 p.m., 5:50 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES: Throughout the month attendees will have an opportunity to take a photo with their favorite hero who may be roaming the farm or by an existing photo booth. You may even get a chance to dress up like your favorite hero for some great pictures!
HILLBILLY BOB'S PIG RACES: The 20 minute show will be both entertaining and educational, featuring 15 rare breeds of pigs. Hillbilly Bob has been entertaining crowds at Schnepf Farm for 21 years. Show times are 11 a.m., 1 p.m., (3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Thursday and Sunday
PRIVATE BONFIRES: Schnepf Farms is taking the bonfire marshmallow roasting experience up a level by creating "private" bonfires. Guests can rent one of 20 bonfires on the farm and they will be taken care of by a friendly bonfire host. Food, beer and wine will be delivered right to your private area. Let the kids play and you can enjoy the comforts of sitting on a hay bale around the warmth of a nice fire while sipping a glass of wine.
Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Party will be staged every Thursday through Sunday beginning Oct. 4. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. each morning and runs until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday nights, 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $20 per person and children under 2 years old get in free.
Discount tickets for $5 off can be purchased at any Fry's grocery store.
Also look for SRP Thrifty Thursdays: Buy 1 ticket, get 1 free at the front gate. Click here for your SRP coupon, bring to the gate for buy 1 get 1 free admission on Thursdays!
To honor our heroes, Schnepf Farms has designated hero weekends:
MILITARY HEROES: Oct. 4 -7, Oct. 11-14, and Oct. 25 - 28. Show a military ID for free entrance for military personnel. Family members please purchase discount tickets from Fry's grocery stores.
POLICE OFFICER HEROES: Oct. 11-14. If you serve on any police force, please show your badge number for free admission. Family members should purchase their discount tickets from Fry's grocery stores.
FIREFIGHTERS HEROES Oct. 25 - 28. If you serve as a firefighter or hotshot please show your ID for free admission. Family members should purchase their discount tickets from Fry's grocery stores.
GRANDPARENT HEROES EVERY FRIDAY - If you are a grandparent, show us a photo of your grandchildren and you can purchase a 2 for 1 ticket at the front admission.
TEACHERS HEROES: Book your field trip in October with us and all teachers admission is free.
Schnepf Farms is located on Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek. For more information call (480) 987-3100 or visit www.schnepffarms.com.
