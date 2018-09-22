D-Backs welcome fall with Pumpkin Spice Churro dog

The Arizona Diamondbacks are offering fans a Pumpkin Spice Churro dog.

 (Source: Arizona Diamonbacks

Fall seems to bring pumpkin-spiced everything... from Pumpkin Spice Lattes at Starbucks to pumpkin-spice-flavored cereals and Pop Tarts.

And now, the Arizona Diamondbacks are joining the trend.

Fans can now get a Pumpkin Spice Churro dog.

It's a Chase Field staple with a fall flair.

The orginal Churro Dog is a warm cinnamon churro inside a long john chocolate glazed donut, and topped with frozen yogurt, caramel and chocolate sauce. Add a little pumpkin spice and you're ready for some cooler weather. (We wish!)

This sweet treat is available now by sections 114, 123, and 315.

