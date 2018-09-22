Fall seems to bring pumpkin-spiced everything... from Pumpkin Spice Lattes at Starbucks to pumpkin-spice-flavored cereals and Pop Tarts.
And now, the Arizona Diamondbacks are joining the trend.
Fans can now get a Pumpkin Spice Churro dog.
It's a Chase Field staple with a fall flair.
The orginal Churro Dog is a warm cinnamon churro inside a long john chocolate glazed donut, and topped with frozen yogurt, caramel and chocolate sauce. Add a little pumpkin spice and you're ready for some cooler weather. (We wish!)
This sweet treat is available now by sections 114, 123, and 315.
A Chase Field staple with some fall flair. Try the Pumpkin Spice #ChurroDog, available now by sections 114, 123, and 315. pic.twitter.com/YqcQKsyBHP— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 22, 2018
