PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 3) – Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel remains in serious but stable condition after a fall caused bleeding in her brain that required emergency surgery.
According to Adel's spokeswoman, Jennifer Liewer, Adel recently hit her head when she fell while at home. Her condition got worse on Election Night. She was taken to the hospital and into surgery to deal with the brain hemorrhage.
Liewer said Adel is "responding well to medical treatment." She did not specify when or how Adel fell.
"The team Allister put into place over the past year continues to move forward with the important work of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office," Liewer said.
Adel is currently in a tight race to hold onto her job as county attorney in Maricopa against Democratic challenger Julie Gunnigle, who took an early lead but has since fallen behind.
As of Friday afternoon, Adel led Gunnigle by about 20,500 votes.
Adel was appointed to head up the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in October 2019 after former Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery became a judge for the Arizona Supreme Court.