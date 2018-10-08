PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Questions about political civility are being raised again after what was put next to campaign signs for Dr. Hiral Tipirneni.
The signs read "Fake Doctor" with an arrow were placed next to her campaign signs at several intersections.
The Democrat is running against incumbent Republican Debbie Lesko for Arizona's 8th Congressional District.
Tipirneni has had a valid medical license since 1997. She spent 10 years working as a doctor in Valley emergency rooms and currently works in cancer research advocacy.
The signs say they are paid for by Debbie Lesko for Congress.
"These slanderous lies are 100 percent false, and we’re exploring legal options. Sadly, more of (Lesko's) politics as usual. We deserve better!" Tipirneni campaign said in a Facebook post.
This is the second time this year the two have squared off for Congress. In April, Lesko beat Tipirneni by 6 percentage points in a special election. Many Democrats praised the close loss considering President Donald Trump won the district by 21 points in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.