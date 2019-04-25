BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A month after police busted a fake dental practice in Buckeye, Arizona’s Family retrieved the undercover video showing what the place looked like.
Investigators say the equipment was “unkempt, dilapidated and dirty."
[WATCH: Undercover video shows unlicensed dentistry bust]
A confidential informant went in with a secret camera on and as he talked to a woman, who is not a licensed dentist, he found plenty of evidence against her.
The conversation with the woman was completely in Spanish. The informant told police the place catered to people who were in the country illegally and didn't have insurance.
“I wanted to know how much a cleaning would cost and if you could extricate [a tooth] and put a new one,” the informant asked in Spanish.
The woman responded saying the cleanings would cost $70. Giving unlicensed dental cleanings is a misdemeanor.
The woman offered more dental options, too.
“We could take out the two teeth that are worn down, put in a bridge or a crown,” she said. “If you take out those two, that’ll come out to $200. And the crown job would come out to $2,200”
Those unlicensed extractions are also illegal.
The video additionally showed equipment and chairs that investigators said didn't appear well-maintained. They were crammed into what looks like someone’s home which also had a waiting room-type area.
Police later arrested Nadieza Vidales-Pulido and German Romero-Valdez.
Romero-Valdez didn’t want to talk to Arizona’s Family when we showed up at his door in March.
Investigators say after the video was shot, the informant called the place to discuss more, and the woman whispered an offer of both anesthesia for the procedures and pain killers for afterwards.
The suspects face felony charges of practicing unlicensed dentistry.
